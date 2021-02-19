New Mediterranean franchise coming to Downtown Fresno

Hummus Republic is a Mediterranean food franchise with locations across California. Photos contributed



Written by Edward Smith published on February 19, 2021 - 3:19 PM

A new Mediterranean eatery is coming to Downtown Fresno with options for meat eaters and vegans alike.

Hummus Republic will be opening at 2424 Tulare St. in the coming weeks, said Chloe Cardoza, co-owner of the franchise.

There are currently four locations open in Southern California, with several more locations planned in California, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Washington.

The chain offers a-la-carte bowls, pita and wraps with a focus on healthy eating. In addition to chicken and beef, plant-based steak, mushroom and falafel options cater to vegan and vegetarian eaters as well.

The variety of healthy options was what intrigued Cardoza and her fiancé Steven Martinez when they were deciding what franchise to choose.

Cardoza is vegan, and it can be difficult to find options when eating with family and friends, she said, though choices in recent years have increased.

“Even two years ago, there weren’t as many options as there are now,” Cardoza said.

The restaurant was supposed to open in March 2020, but the pandemic put development on hold.

They signed the lease in November 2019. They were getting ready to start tenant improvements and were a week away from signing for their U.S. Small Business Administration loan when shutdowns were announced. Banks were hesitant to make loans for startups. Waiting ensured.

They reapplied in December and were approved. In that time, Cardoza says their landlord was very accommodating. They weren’t charged rent until they were able to open up.

Equipment was supposed to be delivered for installation before their health inspection, but the deep freeze throughout the central United States has delayed those plans.

Cardoza has remained optimistic in that time, saying a couple more weeks is nothing considering the time they’ve already waited.

“I’m taking it as the delay is meant to be,” she said.

This is the first business for the couple. Martinez’ father died a couple years ago and with the money he left them, they wanted to do something to honor him. They both have experience in the restaurant industry. Martinez was a general manager at the same restaurant where Cardoza was a waitress.

They plan to start hiring next week for three to five positions.

Hummus Republic will be open Monday through Saturday. Monday through Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday, it’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.