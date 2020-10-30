30 Oct

New leadership for Tulare County EDC

published on October 30, 2020 - 2:07 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Tulare County Economic Development Corp. is under new leadership following the retirement of longtime President and CEO Paul Saldana.

Former Visalia City Manager Mike Olmos will serve as interim president and CEO of the organization, which helps Tulare County, its cities and communities with economic development and job creation by attracting, supporting and retaining businesses in the region.

Olmos retired at the end of 2017 after a 41-year career in city planning, economic development and city management. He served as city manager of Visalia from 2013-2017 and as interim city manager for the City of Hanford in 2019. Throughout his career, Olmos has been deeply involved in economic development activities, including industrial recruitment and retention, retail business development and local government permitting for business construction and expansion.

“The Board of the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation is very pleased to have Mr. Olmos serve in an interim capacity as we undertake a comprehensive recruitment effort to select our next permanent President/CEO” said Scott Harness, chair of the TCEDC Board of Directors, “His extensive experience in economic development, along with his knowledge of our regional business environment and relationships with our local governments, will ensure the provision of ongoing, high quality services to our local businesses and partner agencies during the transition to our next President/CEO.”

Olmos will begin work with the TCEDC on Nov. 2.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should restaurants be allowed to recoup state, county fees paid during the shutdown?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!