New leadership for Tulare County EDC

published on October 30, 2020 - 2:07 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Tulare County Economic Development Corp. is under new leadership following the retirement of longtime President and CEO Paul Saldana.

Former Visalia City Manager Mike Olmos will serve as interim president and CEO of the organization, which helps Tulare County, its cities and communities with economic development and job creation by attracting, supporting and retaining businesses in the region.

Olmos retired at the end of 2017 after a 41-year career in city planning, economic development and city management. He served as city manager of Visalia from 2013-2017 and as interim city manager for the City of Hanford in 2019. Throughout his career, Olmos has been deeply involved in economic development activities, including industrial recruitment and retention, retail business development and local government permitting for business construction and expansion.

“The Board of the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation is very pleased to have Mr. Olmos serve in an interim capacity as we undertake a comprehensive recruitment effort to select our next permanent President/CEO” said Scott Harness, chair of the TCEDC Board of Directors, “His extensive experience in economic development, along with his knowledge of our regional business environment and relationships with our local governments, will ensure the provision of ongoing, high quality services to our local businesses and partner agencies during the transition to our next President/CEO.”

Olmos will begin work with the TCEDC on Nov. 2.