New Fuego soccer team makes high-profile hire

published on December 15, 2020 - 1:52 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The reincarnation of the Fresno Fuego soccer team has hired a familiar face to oversee development of the team.

Jaime Ramirez served as inaugural coach of the previous Fresno Fuego team from 2003-07, and has also led Fresno Pacific University Soccer since 1991, with a university record 330 wins. Ramirez was hired by the new Fuego FC to serve as director deportivo, or sporting director, according to a news release.

“We are extremely excited and honored to have Jaime lead our fútbol operations! Jaime comes with a rich history of success in the Central Valley and is someone we trust will lead us to great success.” Fuego FC President Chris Wilson said. “Jaime was the number one choice from day one.”

As director deportivo, Ramirez will lead the development of the USL League One side of the Fuego FC and work to achieve the club’s five-year plan of developing the Fuego USL Academy, Women’s and League Two sides.

Local business people Juan and Alicia Ruelas are leading the charge to establish the team.

“I would like to offer a debt of gratitude to the Ruelas family for their generous commitment to the rebuilding of professional soccer in the Central Valley and for recognizing the rich history of soccer in our community that dates back to the 50s. I appreciate their understanding of Fuego’s significance and its history. The community is excited and ready to see Fuego elevated to a professional level,” Ramirez said. “I also thank them for trusting in me to spearhead this challenge as its Director Deportivo. This is a challenge that I fully embrace. I look forward to creating a soccer family environment along with the Ruelas Family and Team President Chris Wilson, whom I have had the privilege to work alongside in this initial phase of the franchise development.”

Ramirez grew up in Mexicali, Mexico before moving to the Central Valley. He has been a fixture in Valley soccer including winning three MVP awards at Clovis High School before enrolling at Fresno Pacific University in 1977 where he went on to score 54 goals, a record that stood for nearly 20 years. As a collegiate player Ramirez was a four-Sme Fresno Pacific University MVP and a three-Sme NAIA All- America honoree. Ramirez played professionally for the Los Angeles Aztecs in the North American Soccer League.

Ramirez has been a force in the Central Valley youth scene serving various clubs and impacting thousands of youth players across the region. “He is seen as a leader in various communities beyond the soccer world, he is a man of strong faith and truly a class act,” Fuego FC’s Ruelas Family said.