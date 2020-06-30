New Fresno budget includes Covid-19, Advance Peace, PBID dollars

Fresno City Council file photo

published on June 30, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno City Council on Tuesday passed a modified continuing resolution budget that rolls over appropriations through the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand had called for a continuing resolution of the current fiscal year appropriations in the face of an uncertain revenue picture due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The continuing resolution, which passed by a unanimous vote, comes with an amended resolution to spend $92.8 million in federal funding on coronavirus measures.

“This is an unprecedented measure for an unprecedented moment in our City’s history,” stated Mayor Brand. “I look forward to working with Council in the coming months to discuss our financial status with the courage and commitment to weather this storm and come through this crisis as a better, safer and more united community.”

Among the more controversial allocations was $300,000 for Advance Peace, a program that seeks to reduce gun violence by direct intervention with those most likely to commit shootings.

“Advance Peace has a proven track record of reducing gun violence and homicides in major California cities,” stated Councilmember Nelson Esparza.

Esparza also said he allocated $100,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding toward the renovation of Fresno Barrios Unidos, a community-based organized located in the Roosevelt High School neighborhood that aims to uplift and empower Fresno youth.

Esparza said he allocated another $100,000 towards an initial assessment of a Property-Based Improvement District along the central/southern portion of Blackstone Avenue. Such PBIDs allow property owners in the district to assess themselves to generate money that could be used for area improvements and economic development efforts.