New franchise promises to become Fresno’s ‘go-to Italian’

Some Russo’s fan favorites include Truffle Mushroom, Prosciutto & Burrata, and Prosciutto & Fig pizzas. Image via Russo's Facebook page

published on May 10, 2021 - 12:11 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

1 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

A popular Houston-based pizza brand is coming to Fresno in a big way with a five-unit franchise agreement.

The husband-and-wife team of Katharina and Don Haines are bringing Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen to the Central Valley after falling in love with “that perfect slice of pizza” while living in Texas, according to a news release.

The Haines recently moved back to California after Katharina spent may years working in event management and marketing while Don spent more than 30 years in the power plant business. Don comes from an Italian family while Katharina spent most of her life in Europe, “so it was important for them to invest in a brand with authentic Italian food,” according to the release.

“After trying Russo’s Pizza while living in Houston, it reminded me of the Italian pizza I would eat while growing up in New Jersey, something that is hard to find on the West Coast,” said Don. “You can’t find good authentic Italian pizza for delivery or take-out in Fresno and I’m confident by offering quality Italian food, Russo’s will soon become the go-to Italian restaurant in our area.”

Some Russo’s fan favorites include Truffle Mushroom, Prosciutto & Burrata and Prosciutto & Fig pizzas. Other menu items include Truffle Tortellini, Caprese Pasta, Chicken Piccata and Pappardelle Carbonara, as well as gourmet soups, salads and desserts.

“I’m so excited to expand our brand into California and have more guests try the recipes that I grew up using with my family,” said Chef Anthony Russo, founder and CEO of Russo’s. “The Haines’ are extremely passionate about authentic food and good service which will represent Russo’s well as we enter this new state.”

In addition to the new restaurants in California, Russo’s has signed a five-unit franchise agreement to bring restaurants to the Benders Landing area in North Houston and and additional agreements to bring Russo’s to New Caney Bridgeland, Texas. The brand has also expanded internationally in the Middle East during the pandemic.

Russo’s fast-casual restaurants are custom designed with an open kitchen concept, counter service and limited employees for maximum revenue and lower labor costs, according to a release. According to Russo’s Franchise Financial Performance Average, the average unit volume of each Russo’s franchise location is $980,900; average food costs are 21%; average labor costs are 23%, and the average income is 19.2%. The average store investment ranges from $350,000- $895,000. Qualified candidates must have at least $200,000 in liquid capital. For more information, please visit https://www.russosfranchise.com/

Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen is composed of 50 corporate and franchised locations across Texas, Oklahoma and Florida. Their international locations are in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.