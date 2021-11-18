Frank Lopez" />
New career technical education building ‘way beyond shop class’

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer tours the CTE building at Fresno High School Thursday morning. Photo by Frank Lopez

Fresno High School hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning to celebrate the grand opening of its newly built career technical education (CTE) building.

Students will begin attending classes in the new building starting in December.

The two-story building features space for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) program, construction shops and yards and a presentation center. The CTE building will also be the home of the school’s production program, Warrior Entertainment, a video production career pathway featuring a recording studio, sound studio and stage.

“We are preparing our students for the workforce of the 21st century,” said Keisha Shabazz, CTE coordinator at Fresno High School. “Our students are graduating with industry certification, college credit, and opportunities to continue their education in two to four year educational institutions, trade schools and apprenticeships, and local unions or businesses.”

Including outside, covered areas, the building totals about 22,642 square feet. Construction cost approximately $8 million.

The CTE project is funded by Measure X, a $225 million bond passed by voters in 2016, as well as a state CTE facilities grant.

Mayor Jerry Dyer, who spoke at the opening, said he often gets asked about the state of the workforce in the city. He is confident that Fresno High School’s CTE building will help develop a strong, local workforce.

“The success of our city is largely dependent on our educational institutions. I am proud to say that Fresno Unified School District is being able to meet that need so that we can be transformational,” Dyer said.

Superintendent Bob Nelson said that the CTE building has been a vision for nearly five years. Now there is work remaining to establish a flying science program for students.

“Wait until you see electric airplanes serviced by our kids,” Nelson said. “It’s a very different environment in career technical education. This is way beyond shop class.”

