New air route to Mexico an effort to ‘democratize the skies’ in Fresno



Written by Frank Lopez published on August 20, 2020 - 2:46 PM

Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) on Thursday announced plans for low-cost carrier Volaris to expand its list of destinations between Fresno and Mexico.

Starting Nov. 12, Volaris will be offering non-stop flights year-round from the Fresno airport to Mexico City (MEX).

The twice weekly flights to Mexico City, Mexico’s capital, adds a fourth destination operated by the carrier between the Central Valley and Mexico, including Guadalajara, Morelia and León.

The introduction of new routes will help meet demands for highly-sought-after markets and increased flights during peak travel seasons, which has contributed to growing international air service for Valley travelers. Volaris has been operating at FAT since 2011.

The Mexico region is one of FAT’s No. 1 destinations and is a major source of the airport’s annual passenger growth.

“Volaris continues to build a strong presence at FAT by expanding the international gateway between the Central Valley and Mexico with the addition of direct Mexico City service,” said FAT Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle. “As air travel continues to increase nationwide, we appreciate Volaris’ commitment to meeting the air service needs of our region by offering more flight options to popular cities and incorporating new health and safety protocols for the well-being of passengers.”

The flight service between FAT and MEX schedule will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Mexico City to Fresno and Thursdays and Sundays from Fresno to Mexico City.

“Our goal with the opening of the new route from Mexico City to Fresno Yosemite Airport is to further serve the Mexican community in California. Today more than ever our mission to democratize the skies acquires relevance by procuring a clean, punctual, and fast means of transportation with low fares that allow more people to fly to reconnect with their family and friends,” said Miguel Aguíñiga Rodríguez, markets development director of Volaris.

Flight reservations are now available at www.volaris.com.