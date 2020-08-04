New addiction treatment center opens in Hanford

New Perceptions North Inpatient Residential Treatment Center has opened in Hanford. Photo via PAIN



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on August 4, 2020

Substance abuse continues to be a significant problem for the San Joaquin Valley, and rehab specialists argue that the pandemic is making things worse as depression, despair and boredom begin to take hold.

To that end, a new detox facility is coming to Hanford, opened and co-owned by one of Fresno’s leading voices in the fight against the opioid crisis.

On Monday, Parents & Addicts in Need (PAIN) founder Flindt Andersen opened the doors on the New Perceptions North Inpatient Residential Treatment Center. The 2-acre center is a 6-bed facility, which includes a pool and workout area.

“Services are aimed at helping patients to develop the psychological, behavioral and life skills needed for building a satisfying, drug-free lifestyle,” the website added.

The facility is an adult center.