04 Aug

New addiction treatment center opens in Hanford

New Perceptions North Inpatient Residential Treatment Center has opened in Hanford. Photo via PAIN

published on August 4, 2020 - 3:54 PM
Written by

Substance abuse continues to be a significant problem for the San Joaquin Valley, and rehab specialists argue that the pandemic is making things worse as depression, despair and boredom begin to take hold.

To that end, a new detox facility is coming to Hanford, opened and co-owned by one of Fresno’s leading voices in the fight against the opioid crisis.

On Monday, Parents & Addicts in Need (PAIN) founder Flindt Andersen opened the doors on the New Perceptions North Inpatient Residential Treatment Center. The 2-acre center is a 6-bed facility, which includes a pool and workout area.

“Services are aimed at helping patients to develop the psychological, behavioral and life skills needed for building a satisfying, drug-free lifestyle,” the website added.

The facility is an adult center.

