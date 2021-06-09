09 Jun

Netafim celebrates 40 years in Fresno

Kelly Garrett looks over his irrigation equipment at his farm in Iowa. Photo via Netafim USA

published on June 9, 2021 - 2:37 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Irrigation giant Netafim is celebrating 40 years of operations in the United States, distributing drip irrigation throughout the nation through its Fresno headquarters.

Netafim came to the United States in 1981 via Israel, from where its parent company, Netafim, Ltd. hails, according to a press release from the company.

Israeli companies have largely been considered the first to pioneer drip irrigation.

“Netafim was established over 50 years ago in Kibbutz Hatzerim, a community in Israel’s Negev desert,” said Mike Hemman, President and CEO of Netafim USA. “The struggle to grow crops in that arid and sandy environment inspired us to think differently and ultimately led to the invention of drip irrigation.”

Drip irrigation now dominates areas of the Central Valley. Subsurface drip irrigation is used on 100% of processing tomatoes, 90% of almond trees, 80% of table and wine grapes and 80% of citrus trees, the release stated.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Do you support an effort by the City of Fresno to take the Tower Theatre by eminent domain?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!