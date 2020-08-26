Nation’s largest solar farm gets green light in Tulare County

The nation’s largest solar farm got the green light from the Tulare County Planning Commission this week to be built in southern Tulare County near Ducor.

The site is scattered over 3,614 acres of mostly grazing and dry field crop farm land, with the majority of it bisected by Highway 65.

The big project is called Rexford Solar Farm. It will be built by Los Angeles-based 8 Minute, a privately-held developer of large utility scale solar projects. The company, with several large solar farms in Kern County, plans to construct the 700 megawatt solar farm with up to 700 megawatts of storage.

The project would involve the construction of both transmission and collector lines. Power generated by the proposed project would be transmitted to the Southern California Edison (SCE) Vestal Substation via an up to 230 kilovolt overhead and/or underground gen-tie line.

The transmission lines would be approximately 13 miles in length.

The construction period for the Rexford Solar Project from site preparation through construction, testing, and commercial operation, is anticipated to commence as early as Q4 2021 and could encompass approximately 12 to 24 months.