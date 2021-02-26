Nathan Ahle to head Tulare EDC

Nathan Ahle, center, joined by Jamie Xiong-Vang, left, and Jon Baselice, right, with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in this 2018 photo.



Written by Breanna Hardy published on February 26, 2021 - 4:10 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

The Tulare County Economic Development Corp. announced Nathan Ahle as president and CEO of the non-profit organization on this week.



Ahle previously worked as president and CEO of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce for five years, but transitioned out in January. He succeeds Paul Saldana, who retired in the fall of 2020. Former Visalia city manager Mike Olmos had served as interim president and CEO.

The Tulare County Economic Development Corp. attracts, supports and retains businesses throughout the county.

Ahle brings nine years of executive-level expertise and experience in business development marketing, technical assistance and job creation.

“The Board of Directors of the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation has chosen well in appointing Nathan Ahle to be our next president/CEO,” said Scott Harness, chair of the EDC board. “With significant executive experience, Nathan will have an immediate and positive impact as a business and regional leader in advancing the economy of Tulare County and the southern San Joaquin Valley.”

Ahle will begin work with the EDC March 2.