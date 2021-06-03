Movie filmed around Madera County will premier June 17

'The Lost Outlaw' premiers June 17 in Oakhurst. Image via Lost Outlaw website

A movie filmed in Madera County around vistas and historic sites will have a one time screening at the Yosemite Cinema, according to a Visit Yosemite press release.

The movie, “Lost Outlaw,” was written and directed by Darrell Mapson and covers a real stagecoach robbery gang called The Red Jack Gang. The film was shot at Madera County’s Bandit Town, Coarsegold, Fresno Flats and Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad.

Visit the movie website to view the trailer.

“We chose this area because the story revolves around the gold rush in California, and I wanted to film the Fresno River in Coarsegold as authentically as possible,” Mapson said. “In all, the community was gracious and believed in what we were trying to do with this film for the whole family.”

The film will be screened at 9 p.m., June 17, at the Yosemite Cinema in Oakhurst. Tickets are for sale online now for $10, and can be purchased the day of, though seating will be limited.

Movie goers can arrive early and get photos with the cast and crew.