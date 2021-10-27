John Lindt" />
Meeting will discuss Costco’s proposed Northwest Fresno move

Costco's new Clovis store is seen in this file photo

Costco wants to relocate its Northwest Fresno store to a vacant 22.4-acre site near the El Paseo shopping center at Herndon Avenue near Highway 99.
 
The city is holding a public scoping meeting that will be conducted virtually on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. for the launch of an environmental review of the project. Costco says it wants to build a 178,223 square-foot store and adjacent 32-pump gas station as well as an automated car wash.

Costco has three stores within the metro area and would still have the same number once the relocation happened.

Costco seeks to relocate its Northwest Fresno store to the Herndon Avenue and Highway 99 area.

 

The existing Costco gas station on Shaw Avenue near Golden State Boulevard would be decommissioned, including removal of the underground storage tanks.

The project would allow Costco to expand services in the area to include a larger gas station and a car wash, as well as a loading area to facilitate last-mile home delivery of big and bulky items in the Fresno area. The Costco retail building is consistent with established zoning for the parcel; however, a re-zone and General Plan amendment would be required to permit the proposed car wash.

The project also includes a proposed General Plan amendment and rezoning to reclassify the adjacent portion of West Herndon Avenue from expressway to super arterial to allow the construction of an intersection where West Herndon Avenue meets the Arthur Avenue right-of- way. The intersection would allow project traffic to access the project site via two north-south streets, rather than solely from North Riverside Drive. This would permit easier travel for southbound drivers along North Riverside Drive, including nearby residents and visitors to the Riverside Golf Course.

Costco Wholesale facilities are operated on a membership-only basis. The warehouse and car wash hours are anticipated to be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The fuel station would operate from 5 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.

The latest financial news shows the big warehouse retailer,  the second largest retailer in the world behind Walmart, had comparable store sales up 9% this latest quarter and 13% for the full year. 

For more information about the scoping meeting, visit the Fresno planning department website.

