Medicare Advantage health plan rolls out senior relief program

published on April 10, 2020 - 11:33 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Brand New Day, a Garden Grove-based Medicare Advantage prescription health plan available in 12 counties in California, has announced a new COVID-19 relief program for seniors.

The program is available in Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties.

The two-phase program will include such features as telehealth services, food delivery, social involvement, peer-to-peer services and virtual group platforms.

“We have 80 staff members — many nurses — making welfare calls to our members,” said Jay B. Davis, executive vice president of Brand New Day. “We believe we have an obligation to support our members the best we can in these turbulent times.”

Brand New Day also offers tablets to members who are living in nursing homes and some assisted living homes so they can communicate with family, friends and doctors. They’re also distributing packages of hand sanitizer, soap, thermometers, cough syrup and other essentials to members in need.