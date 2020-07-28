Med students make history in Clovis

California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine's first cohort of 81 students recently had an orientation. Image via CHSU

published on July 28, 2020 - 4:06 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine (CHSU-COM) in Clovis has officially welcomed its first cohort of medical students.

On July 21, these inaugural students began the journey to become physicians at the Valley’s new medical school during orientation. The cohort is comprised of 81 students, 36% of which are from the Central Valley and 83% of which are from California.

“Today is a historic moment for the Valley,” said Dr. John Graneto, dean of the COM. “It is my distinct pleasure to welcome inaugural class of 2024 to California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine.”

During the 2019-20 admissions cycle, the admissions team received nearly 4,000 applications and invited 7% of those candidates to an in-person interview session.

“The CHSU-COM admissions team seeks to admit students who possess the academic, professional and personal qualities necessary to become exemplary osteopathic physicians,” Graneto said.

According to a CHSU press statement, there are 27 different languages spoken among the students, with 38% of them speaking Spanish.

A “White Coat Ceremony” is planned for October 20204, when the cohort will enter the medical profession.