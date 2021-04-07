07 Apr

Man arraigned on charges of credit card skimming at Fresno gas stations

published on April 7, 2021 - 1:59 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno gas stations have been targeted for credit card skimming, and 33-year-old Arman Mkhitaryan from Glendale will be arraigned today on those charges.

He faces a 33-count indictment for bank fraud and credit card fraud, said acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Just how many stores were targeted, when the incidents took place and how much was stolen was not included in a news release Wednesday.

Mkhitaryan installed credit card skimming devices at Fresno gas stations and stole individuals’ credit card information, according to the federal Justice Department, and used the information to create fake credit cards. He purchased $160,000 in postage stamps through U.S. Post Office kiosks, Talbert alleges.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Vincente Tennerelli and Joseph Barton are prosecuting the case.

If convicted of bank fraud, Mkhitaryan faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and $1 million fine. If convicted of credit card fraud, he faces 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. 

