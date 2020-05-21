Major renovation coming to Regal theater at Fresno’s River Park

An artist's renderings show what Regal Cinemas at River Park will look like after a renovation starting next month. Photos via River Park

published on May 21, 2020

Written by Gabriel Dillard

River Park’s Regal Edwards Fresno movie theater is headed toward a major remodel and an apparent rebranding, according to an announcement from the shopping center owner on Thursday.

A news release lists the theater’s name as Regal Cinemas in River Park, a departure from the Edwards moniker that has remained with the 22-auditorium movie theater since it opened in the late 1990s.

A rendering of what the theater will look like after the interior and exterior remodel of the entire building also doesn’t include the Edwards name.

A message left for officials with Lance-Kashian & Co., owner and manager of the River Park shopping center, were not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.

The remodel also comes with a new 15-year lease for the theater, which will be modernized and upgraded with all new seating as well as VIP lounge areas, concession stands, restrooms, lobbies and the entire facade.

Construction is expected to begin by June 1. The theater has been closed since March due to Covid-19 emergency orders. It is not clear if, once California movie theaters are allowed to reopen, Regal Cinemas in River Park will operate during the remodeling effort. No timetable was offered in a news release from Lance-Kashian.

The news follows the recent addition of 4DX and ScreenX technology at the theater. 4DX features in-theater special effects such as motion-synchronized seats, scents and other sensory effects. ScreenX technology surrounds audiences with an immersive 270-degree panoramic screen.

The first step in the complete renovation will be the addition to IMAX inside the main theater building, according to the news release.

“This is truly a step into the next millennium, and we are excited for movie goers to return to our center to experience something magical,” said Tracy Kashian, VP of marketing and public relations for River Park.

The release adds that all proper Covid-19 precautionary measures will be taken once the theater re-opens its doors.

“River Park & Regal look forward to welcoming back our Central Valley families,” concludes the release.