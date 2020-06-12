Madera wineries re-open tasting rooms

Wineries that are part of the Madera Wine Trail reopen today. Image via Madera Wine Trail Facebook page

published on June 12, 2020 - 11:34 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Fans of Madera wines have something to look forward to as tasting rooms open up again up again across the county.

Under the guidance of state and Madera County public health authorities, winery tasting rooms along the Madera Wine Trail will begin re-opening today. Most wineries are slated to fully re-open for sampling, with others coming online at later dates. The wineries will continue to remain open for retail sales, allowing customers to take wine home.

“The time has come for our tasting rooms to begin re-opening for wine tasting and we couldn’t be more excited to see you, our loyal customers, family and friends,” said Erica Magarian, Madera Vintners Association president. “This has been a challenging time for all of us and your continued, unwavering support has mean the world to the Madera Vintners Association wineries.”

In consideration of the safety of guests and workers, wineries will implement a variety of safety measures, including physical distancing, appointments for tastings, frequent cleaning of touchable surfaces and encouraging the use of masks. Each winery will have its own site-specific mitigation plan, and before visiting, guests are encouraged to call ahead.

For more information, visit maderawinetrail.com.