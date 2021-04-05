Madera County changes vaccine eligibility to include 16-year-olds

Vaccination photo by Breanna Hardy.

Madera County expanded vaccination eligibility on Friday to all adults 16 years and older.

Anyone of age who works or lives in Madera County will be able to receive a vaccine in the county. Tulare County also expanded its vaccination eligibility this week, removing age barriers. Fresno County is still vaccinating those 50 years and older, but is set to release all adults 16 years and older April 15.

Pfizer vaccines are available for 16 and 17-year-olds, but Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved for those 18 years and older. Residents under 18 years must have an accompanied parent or guardian.

Madera County employees and residents can make appointments at Madera County Health and Social Services Campus, Valley Children’s Hospital, or the Madera Fairgrounds by visiting the website or calling 311. Pharmacy eligibility may be different as vaccine supply comes from the federal level. Pharmacies in California are still set for an April 15 green light for everyone.



In light of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement that eligible residents can bring family members to get vaccinated, Madera County’s green light for the general public is an effort to streamline appointments. Releasing everyone for vaccination is an effort to keep lines moving, especially for drive-through clinics.