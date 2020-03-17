Macy’s temporarily closing all of its stores

File photo



Written by Edward Smith published on March 17, 2020

Out of precaution for COVID-19, Macy’s announced today that it would be closing stores across the country, including four locations in the Central Valley.

At the end of the business day today, Macy’s Inc. will shut its doors until March 31, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, its outlets and market stores as well.

Macy’s said it will provide benefits and compensation to its workers throughout the respite. Macy’s has locations in Fashion Fair Mall, River Park Shopping Center, the Visalia Mall and a furniture store at 1732 E. Shaw Ave.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”