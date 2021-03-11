Frank Lopez">
Longtime Fresno plumbing company acquired

A 40-year-old Fresno company has recently acquired another Fresno company that has been in business for around the same time.

Lee’s Air Plumbing, & Heating has acquired Vern’s Plumbing. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vern’s Plumbing owner Vern Ingram Jr. first began business discussions with the team at Lee’s in November 2020, wishing to retire and leave his employees and clients in good hands.

The acquisition includes three of the five employees left when Ingram Jr. retired, as well as all of its assets in the Vern’s Plumbing building on Ashlan and Marks avenues, as well as clients.

Josue Solis, operations manager at Lee’s, said that with this acquisition, the company will now be able to offer hydro-jetting to clean pipes and expand into more commercial territories.

Solis said that this expansion comes right after Lee’s 40th anniversary in business and in the middle of rebranding process, going from Lee’s Air to Lee’s Air, Plumbing, & Heating.

The company has a new logo and its vehicle fleets are donning new wrappers.

“We are celebrating 40 years in service, so I think it was the time to finally show our established brand,” Solis said.

The company saw an increase in demand for its air services after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic on both the residential and commercial indoor air quality side, Solis said.

Though still in the work’s, Lee’s has acquired a new location to operate out of in south Fresno on Gearhart Avenue right off of Church Avenue.

“We are excited with the new brand, the acquisition with Vern’s and the continued growth,” Solis said.

