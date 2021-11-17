Longtime Fresno news anchor announces retirement

CBS 47 Anchor Ken Malloy has announced his plans to retire after 39 years in journalism, with 17 of those in Fresno. Image via yourcentralvalley.com

A longtime Fresno newsman who started anchoring broadcasts during the Reagan administration has announced his retirement.

Ken Malloy of CBS 47 announced Wednesday his intention to retire after nearly 39 years in television news. He has worked in Fresno for the last 17 years.

Malloy started his career in 1984 and has anchored more than 30,000 newscasts and written more than 10,000 stories, according to a story at yourcentralvalley.com.

He also announced his retirement via Facebook. No exact date was listed.

“I want to thank God for his peace, providence, protection and provision. Without Him I am nothing,” said Malloy. “Because of His blessings, I am able to walk away from broadcasting with an attitude of gratitude. I am truly blessed.”

He plans to return to Texas for his retirement to spend time with his grown children.