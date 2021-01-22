Local tribe receives grant to fight climate change

published on January 22, 2021 - 1:55 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A Central Valley Native American Tribe is getting a boost from the state to support its efforts in tackling climate change.

The Tule River Tribe of Tulare County is receiving $250,000 through the Tribal Government Challenge Planning Grant Program to develop a comprehensive energy and climate plan that will include climate adaptation and sovereign resiliency and mitigation goals.

The new state program is designed to support California Native American Tribes taking action on climate change — recognizing the important role tribes serve in promoting clean air standards and California’s climate and energy goals, according to a news release.

In total, nearly $2 million is going to eight different California Native American Tribes including the Tule River Tribe: The Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians in Lake County; The Karuk Tribe in Siskiyou County; The Kashia Band of Pomo Indians in Sonoma County; The Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California in Lake County; The Pit River Tribe of Shasta, Siskiyou, Modoc, and Lassen Counties/ The Pala Band of Mission Indians; The Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians; The San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians in San Diego County; and the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians in Lake County.

“California recognizes the leadership of Tribes in advancing strong clean air standards as well as ambitious climate and energy goals,” said Christina Snider, Tribal advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom. “These grants provide opportunities to focus on new Tribal climate and energy planning activities.”

The grant program is funded by the California Energy Commission (CEC) and administered through a partnership with the California Strategic Growth Council (SGC).

The grants for each Tribe range from $215,000 to $250,000 to support planning for various climate change and clean energy products, including energy storage, renewables, biomass and community energy resilience to climate impacts.

The Tribal Government Challenge Program also supports the California Tribal Gap Analysis (CTGA), a statewide gap analysis aimed to identify tribal priorities, needs and obstacles in the areas of climate change and clean energy.

“The CEC is proud to provide funding to support Tribal climate leadership through this unique initiative,” said CEC Commissioner Karen Douglas. “These tribally-driven projects will bring important research and technological gains while helping ensure all communities benefit from access to the state’s clean energy investments.”