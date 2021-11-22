22 Nov

Local stores to offer deals as part of Yelp holiday promotion

published on November 22, 2021 - 11:59 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Yelp is teaming up with more than 20 Fresno-area retailers to offer special holiday discounts while promoting independently owned shops, stores and restaurants.

Beginning Nov. 29, the local businesses will host a series of “Check-in” offers as part of its Fresno Made promotion featuring discounts and deals “to help spread holiday cheer and inject dollars back into our local economy,” said Nicola Balkind, Yelp Fresno community manager.

Offers running through Dec. 12 include a free bacon-wrapped chicken leg with any purchase from Mega Texas Barbeque, a $4 beer or $6 flight from House of Pendragon Brewing Co. in Clovis or Sanger, free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of an entree at Senior Aji Peruvian Kitchen, 20% off at Root General Store and more.

Yelp is also hosting a series of events this holiday season including a free wine tasting event at Tap & Cellar on Dec. 1, outdoor community yoga at Full Circle Brewing on Dec. 6 and virtual holiday card letting workshop with Scribble & Script Dec. 9.

To claim a “Check-in” offer, Yelp app users are asked to check-in on the business’ Yelp page and show the proprietor the offer on the phone.

