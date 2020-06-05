Local software firm reduces costs for churches, nonprofits

published on June 5, 2020 - 2:43 PM

To help out during the Covid-19 pandemic, Aplos Software in Fresno is making a special offer to nonprofits and churches in its effort to assist the community while working from home.

This offer includes $1 per month for a subscription for the entire Aplos Software Suite to integrate fund accounting with operations. With new subscriptions, organizations can also add the popular Text to Give mobile giving tool and/or Bulk Texting feature for mobile communications, and Aplos will waive the fees for the first three months.

“Many of our team members come from, or have intimate understanding of, the nonprofit and church spaces, and know what they are going through right now,” said Tim Goetz, Aplos CEO. “The bottom line is their world will look much different post-Covid, and we want to equip them with new digital tools to meet the challenges they are facing.”

Aplos Software’s offer is being made for the 100 applicants on a first-come/first-serve basis and there are currently 47 spots left. Interested nonprofit and church leaders can learn more at the Aplos website.