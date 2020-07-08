08 Jul

Local restaurant plans a Hanford location

quesadilla gorilla

Image via Quesadilla Gorilla Downtown Fresno Facebook page.

published on July 8, 2020 - 2:10 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A popular restaurant in Fresno is expected to open a new location in Kings County, according to a recent post on social media.

“It’s official,” Main Street Hanford said on its Facebook page, announcing that Quesadilla Gorilla would open a new site in downtown Hanford. The Hanford Chamber of Commerce confirmed the announcement.

This will be the third location in operation for Quesadilla Gorilla, as well as their third county to set up shop in. Along with their Tower District restaurant, they also have a space in Visalia. Another spot was previously run by them in Downtown Fresno, but was closed in late 2018.

A message left for Quesadilla Gorilla owner Miguel Reyes was not immediately returned.

According to the Hanford Chamber, the new restaurant is expected to open sometime around late September or early October.

Signage in the Tulare County community of Three Rivers, at the gateway to Sequoia National Park, suggests another planned Quesadilla Gorilla location could be in the works there.

