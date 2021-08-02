Local restaurant owner arrested, accused of lewd acts upon a child

Fidel Bonilla jail booking photo via Fresno County Sheriff's Office



Written by Frank Lopez published on August 2, 2021

A local restaurant owner has been accused of lewd acts upon a child.

Fidel Bonilla, 52, co-owner of all four Yosemite Falls Café locations in Fresno and Clovis, was arrested July 25 at Liberty Falls Café in Madera, which he owns. He was arrested on two charges — lewd acts upon a child and rape by foreign object.

Bonilla bailed out of Fresno County Jail July 26 with a bond of $90,000, confirmed Fresno Police Sergeant-Assistant Public Information Officer Diana Vega.

The Fresno Police Department arrested Bonilla. Vega said because of the age of the victim, details regarding the case cannot be disclosed.

Efforts to reach Bonilla for comment were unsuccessful on Monday.

Bonilla was described as a “hands on boss” in a 2017 profile aired on ABC30 about diversity in the workforce. He immigrated to the United States from El Salvador with little money and not being able to speak English.

News of the arrest first circulated on social media Friday.