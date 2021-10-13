Local malls to debut new stores in time for holidays

Fig Garden Village will soon fill two vacancies with new stores in time for Christmas. File photo



A slate of new businesses is set to open in two Central Valley malls and shopping centers, many of them in time for Christmas.

In Fig Garden Village, a Columbia Sportswear is set to replace the former J Crew space, according to Rick Feder, general manager for Brookfield Properties, which manages the shopping center. The outdoor-centric clothier is scheduled for an opening Dec. 1 inside the 5,482 square-foot space.

Also in Fig Garden Village, furniture-purveyor LoveSac will be coming in next to Lululemon. The company specializes in modular furniture.

Sectionals can be combined in a variety of colors to create different shapes for couches. They are expected to open second quarter 2022, filling the 1,500 square-foot space after Lululemon expanded.

Inside the Visalia Mall, which Brookfield Properties also owns, Mainland Skate and Surf is expected to open Dec. 1. The Visalia-based retailer will be relocating their location on Mooney Boulevard to the mall. The 3,500 square-foot location at 3301 S. Mooney Blvd. will close toward the end of October. In all, the skate and surf shop has locations in Bakersfield, Fresno, Concord and San Jose.

A local vendor will be coming to the food court at the Visalia Mall called Burritos Locos, set to open Dec. 1, taking over the former Javi’s Tacos location. Visalia-resident Selene Ramirez will begin doling out Mexican food in time for Christmas.