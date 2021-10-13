Edward Smith" />
13 Oct

Local malls to debut new stores in time for holidays

Fig Garden Village will soon fill two vacancies with new stores in time for Christmas. File photo

published on October 13, 2021 - 1:14 PM
Written by

A slate of new businesses is set to open in two Central Valley malls and shopping centers, many of them in time for Christmas.

In Fig Garden Village, a Columbia Sportswear is set to replace the former J Crew space, according to Rick Feder, general manager for Brookfield Properties, which manages the shopping center. The outdoor-centric clothier is scheduled for an opening Dec. 1 inside the 5,482 square-foot space.

Also in Fig Garden Village, furniture-purveyor LoveSac will be coming in next to Lululemon. The company specializes in modular furniture.

Sectionals can be combined in a variety of colors to create different shapes for couches. They are expected to open second quarter 2022, filling the 1,500 square-foot space after Lululemon expanded.

Inside the Visalia Mall, which Brookfield Properties also owns, Mainland Skate and Surf is expected to open Dec. 1. The Visalia-based retailer will be relocating their location on Mooney Boulevard to the mall. The 3,500 square-foot location at 3301 S. Mooney Blvd. will close toward the end of October. In all, the skate and surf shop has locations in Bakersfield, Fresno, Concord and San Jose.

A local vendor will be coming to the food court at the Visalia Mall called Burritos Locos, set to open Dec. 1, taking over the former Javi’s Tacos location. Visalia-resident Selene Ramirez will begin doling out Mexican food in time for Christmas.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Should the City of Fresno be granted access to inspect, appraise the Tower Theatre?
45 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by