08 Dec

Local investment group purchases 207-unit Utah apartments

Upper West has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with elevated ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a technology package that allows residents to control their home’s features from a cell phone. Photo via apartments.com.

published on December 8, 2021 - 2:00 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Clovis-based IDEAL Capital Group announced it has acquired the Upper West apartments in West Jordan, Utah.

Upper West is a new complex consisting of 207 units. It is located in a suburb of Salt Lake City.

The acquisition was made on behalf of a private client via 1031 Exchange. Property amenities include a 1,500 square-foot fitness center, rooftop deck with fire pits and heated seating, underground parking and a resort-style pool.

Upper West has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with elevated ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a technology package that allows residents to control their home’s features from a cell phone.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to expand our footprint into a new market,” said IDEAL Capital Group Managing Director Kevin Conway. “With thousands of jobs coming to this area and a severe lack of quality housing supply, Upper West presents itself as a stellar long-term investment in a market with very strong fundamentals.”

Berkadia’s Greg Barrett and Palmer Capital’s Bill Palmer represented both the seller and IDEAL in the transaction

