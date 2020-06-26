Local health care agencies form coalition to fight coronavirus

Coronavirus image via the Centers for Disease Control

published on June 26, 2020

Written by Gabriel Dillard

A new coalition made up of health care organization leaders throughout Tulare and Kings counties are joining together to protect area residents as more businesses reopen.

The Tulare-Kings COVID-19 Coalition was formed in partnership with the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency, Kings County Department of Public Health, area hospitals including Kaweah Delta Medical Center, Sierra View Medical Center and Adventist Central Valley, along with clinics and partners. The newly formed coalition coordinates area coronavirus response, services and resources.

This includes: sharing of practices; unification of data and reporting information; rural community advocacy; and implementing the latest public health recommendations.

“During these unprecedented times, we felt that it was extremely important for our health care community to come together to protect and inform the citizens of Tulare County,” said Annette Burgos, Tulare County public health emergency manager, who co-chairs the Coalition.

The Coalition is also recommending residents and businesses continue following social distancing precautions.