Local grocery store releases mobile app

published on November 17, 2021 - 2:11 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Since the pandemic began, many businesses have gone all in on digital convenience. Now FoodMaxx is getting on board and making its coupons available through a new mobile app.

FoodMaxx has unveiled its mobile app, which will offer shoppers bigger savings in stores. It will provide digital coupons and special offers to increase savings. FoodMaxx, whose parent company is Save Mart Supermarkets based in Modesto, says its app is intuitive and user friendly.

FoodMaxx, which has 53 stores across the Bay Area and the Central Valley, said it keeps prices low by allowing customers to buy in bulk. It stocks its shelves directly from delivery trucks and has customers bag their own groceries. These savings get passed along to customers, and now with the mobile app, there will be more savings to come, according to a news release.

“Our priority is to provide FoodMaxx shoppers with the very best values, day in and day out, and this new user-friendly app provides an e-commerce experience that is focused on delivering even more savings for our value conscious shoppers,” said Barbara Walker, chief marketing officer, The Save Mart Companies. “This debut is just the beginning – with frequent app updates showcasing new functionality such as click & collect, subscription delivery to doorstep and contactless checkout, all designed to make omni-channel shopping even easier for our FoodMaxx customers.”

The mobile app has been developed in partnership with Swiftly, a digital platform for retailers.

“The Save Mart Companies is a great example of a brick-and-mortar retailer building strong digital customer relationships, while unlocking new forms of advertising revenue and incremental sales,” said Sean Turner, co-founder and CTO of Swiftly.

Customers can download the app via Google Play stores and Apple’s App Store.