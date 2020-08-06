06 Aug

Local Girl Scouts partner with Target Circle

Jody Hudson, director of development with Girl Scouts of Central California South, poses with Scout members in this February file photo.

published on August 6, 2020 - 2:14 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Valley’s local Girl Scouts are entering a partnership with one of America’s largest store chains.

According to Jody Hudson, director of development for Girl Scouts of Central California South, the partnership with Target Circle is putting them on a list of different charities and nonprofits competing nationally.

Shoppers online can click go to Target Circle and vote for Girl Scouts Central California South.

Voting lasts until Sep. 30, and the nonprofits with the most votes will see a portion of Target’s donations directed to them.

“It’s great to be partnering with a retail king,” Hudson said. “And hopefully it will be able to help offset some of the impact that we’re feeling from not being able to fundraise during Covid.”

Girl Scouts Central California South will need all the help they can get. According to Hudson, they’ll be offering free first-year membership through the end of September. Currently, this means the $40 membership fee, but they’re hopeful they’ll be able to cover uniforms and other expenses as well with the help of local partners.

Subscribe Now!