Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure



Written by Edward Smith published on May 17, 2021 - 2:36 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer.

Primarily located in Benito County but extending into Fresno County, Ashurst Ranch also included 5,000 head of cattle, an extensive water system and nine oil wells, according to a press release from real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield, representing the seller, Rancho Mountain Properties.

Scott Raven, president of Scott Raven Farming Co. based out of Selma, was the buyer. Matt Davis and Terry Jackson were the agents with Cushman & Wakefield. Todd Renfrew of California Outdoor Properties handled the sale transaction.

The purchase price was not disclosed. Ashurst Ranch was the single largest land property on offer in California when it was listed in July 2019 with an asking price of $17.5 million.

“Ashurst Ranch has had a long history starting with John Ashurst, a pioneering California cattleman, while in the early 1900s the ranch played an integral role in the local community,” said Davis in the press release. “Most recently, the ranch provided fertile winter grazing for about 5,000 head of cattle and under the stewardship of Mr. Raven, Ashurst Ranch is sure to be an integral part of California’s cattle industry for generations to come.”

The buyer intends to improve on the fencing and water systems, the release stated, as well as bring nine existing oil wells back into production. The property also includes two houses, two mobile homes, two sets of corrals, loading pens and a dirt airstrip.

The property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. The 58,134-acre property consists of 27,944 acres across 118 parcels with 30,210 acres of Bureau of Land Management grazing leases.

“Productive farm and ranch land has historically been an excellent hedge against inflation and with the price increases that have occurred in the global commodities markets, we are seeing growing interest in investment quality agricultural assets,” Davis said.