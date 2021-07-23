Local college’s television campaign wins Emmy

An ad campaign from West Hills Community College District called “Within our Reach” features the story of a landscaper who returns to college to help provide a better life for his family.



Written by Breanna Hardy published on July 23, 2021 - 12:32 PM

A Central Valley marketing company received a 2021 Emmy Award for outstanding achievement in television with a three-part commercial campaign.

The campaign, “Está A Tu Alcance” (“Within Your Reach”), was produced by Fresno-based Janzen Brands in partnership with West Hills Community College District, Simi Marketing and Windsong Productions.

The campaign includes three separate commercials detailing different families and their efforts to finish college, despite challenges and barriers they face while juggling jobs and caring for their elders. The campaign advocates for Hispanic students and their families to see a bright future if they choose higher education. It also highlights options for higher education within reach, teaching that people don’t have to choose between family, work and higher education.

The campaign was produced in Spanish with English subtitles and is intended to influence both Hispanic communities to pursue higher education and policy makers to promote systemic change.

To win an Emmy from The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, CEO of Janzen Brands Gary Janzen says, is a representation of the talent and creativity in the Valley. There were 912 total entries.

“It’s rewarding because the bar is high, and it’s not like one of those things where you have to give it out,” Janzen said. “People forget that at this level, if a piece of storytelling doesn’t meet that high bar you don’t get an award.”

He said West Hills Community College District is strategic about how to approach its service area, knowing the demographics of the region. Janzen Brands has worked with the college for 25 years,

“It gives me hope and faith that there are marketers out there who want to tell stories in this very genuine and truthful way,” Janzen said.

He said good marketing takes empathy and genuine storytelling.

“All of us at West Hills are thrilled that our mission to better serve residents in our rural communities has been recognized by an Emmy,” said District Chancellor Kristin Clark. “We are grateful to Janzen Brands and their teams for their strategic creativity, as well as the Emmy Awards for this honor. Our goal is to instill a sense of hope and a belief that education can open doors to a brighter future for our students and their families.”