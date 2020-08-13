Local businesses make the Inc. 5000 list



Written by Edward Smith published on August 13, 2020 - 3:15 PM

Business magazine Inc. released its 5000 fastest-growing companies in 2020, and seven Central Valley businesses were noticed for their success.

The Inc. 5,000 ranks private companies that choose to participate based on revenue. Across the 5,000 companies, median growth in 2020 was 165%.

First to appear on the Inc. 5000 list was Kuubix Energy in Visalia, ranked No. 47.

The solar installers and designers under the leadership of Josh Butt experienced 5,899% growth over a three-year period. Inc. Magazine said they have between 50-200 employees and was founded in 2016. This is the first year Kuubix was ranked by the magazine.

Following Kuubix is Fresno-based Bella All Natural, Inc. at No. 76. The health products distributor sells supplements, cleansers and beauty care items. Founded in 2014, the company has experienced 4,466% growth over the past three years. The company has fewer than 10 employees and Daisy Cabral is listed as the owner. This is the first year Bella was ranked by the magazine.

Out of Fresno, construction company PGM was listed at No. 1,846. Over three years, it has grown 230%, according to Inc. The woman-owned company does demolition, grading and foundation construction, specializing in work for utility companies and in the renewable energy market. The woman-owned company has appeared every year in Inc.’s list of fastest-growing companies going back to 2016. It was founded in 2012 and has between 51-200 employees, according to Inc.

Visalia-based Comfort Now has grown 77% over three years and ranked No. 4,311. The HVAC and construction company was founded by Dustin Miller in 2011. It has between 11-50 employees and has appeared every year on the Inc. 5000 list going back to 2017.

Inspiration Cruises & Tours in Fresno ranked No. 4,349, growing 76% over three years. Focusing on promoting Christian travel, this is the first year the company has been on the list since being founded in 1981. It has connected 200,000 people on cruises and tours. Inc. listed Steve Dick as the owner. It has between 11-50 employees.

EKC Enterprises in Fresno has grown 72% in three years, ranking No. 4,481 on the list. Owned by Chris Shafer, the company installs low-voltage systems for network cabling, security cameras, fire alarms and audio/visual capabilities for schools, hospitals and industrial companies. It was founded in 2003.

Lee’s Air Conditioning, Heating & Building Performance has been on the Inc. 5000 list three times. Based in Fresno, Lee’s ranked No. 4,744 this year, growing 62% over three years. The HVAC installers began in 1981. Thomas Howard was listed as the company’s leader.