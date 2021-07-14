Local banks rebrand under one familiar name

A rebrand of Yosemite Bank and Founders Community Bank, effective immediately, will impact San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Oakhurst, Mariposa and Groveland. Image via Premier Valley Bank

After years of segmented operation, Premier Valley Bank is rebranding itself under one name.

Previously, the banking teams have operated under three different names in Central California: Yosemite Bank, Founders Community Bank and Premier Valley Bank. The rebrand, effective immediately, will impact Founders Community Bank locations in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, and Yosemite Bank locations in Oakhurst, Mariposa and Groveland.

Yosemite Bank and Founders Community Bank have been divisions of Premier Valley Bank since 2005 and 2017, respectively.

Along with the rebrand, the colors have changed from black and gold to navy and silver to better represent the banking organization, the bank stated. It will also increase brand awareness.

“Our team continuously works to improve the banking experience for our customers,” said Lo Nestman, president and CEO of Premier Valley Bank. “While we continue to cherish our local roots with the Founders and Yosemite names, we are excited to unify our banking centers under the new Premier Valley Bank brand.”

Based on client feedback, the three different names have created confusion and inefficiencies, and have diminished brand awareness. The lack of brand awareness has negatively impacted market share, but Premier Valley Bank hopes the new branding will increase market share.

“We feel we have the products, technology, financial strength and local expertise to compete effectively against any bank,” said Premier Valley Bank.

With recent disruption in larger banks, businesses and individuals are actively looking for a community bank that can offer local decision-making and an in-depth understanding of its clients and communities, said Premier Valley Bank.

Ownership and leadership of both Yosemite Bank and Founders Community Bank has not changed. The banks were previously acquired by Iowa-based Heartland Financial USA Inc.

