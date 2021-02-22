22 Feb

Lee Brand closes campaign account with $400K in donations

Mayor Lee Brand, 2018 file photo

published on February 22, 2021 - 4:30 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Former Fresno Mayor Lee Brand has announced plans to donate nearly $400,000 from his campaign account to eight community organizations.

A check presentation is planned for Wednesday morning at Roosevelt High School.

The organizations to receive funds are:

— Roosevelt High School (his alma mater) $100,000

— State Center Community College District (Fresno City College, which he also attended) $55,000

— Fresno Metro Black Chamber Foundation $50,000

— The Fresno Center $50,000

— Youth Leadership Institute – Boys & Men of Color $50,000

— Fresno State (alma mater) Social Science Department $30,000

— On Ramps Covenant Church $25,000

— EOC Valley Apprenticeship Connections $25,000

“My entire career as a public servant was to ensure Fresno’s future was bright even in the depth of the great recession and the pandemic; I always focused on meeting the needs of the current crisis, while still looking forward,” Brand said in a statement. “There are many disadvantaged youths in our city. My hope is that the scholarship endowments I have established will encourage them to attend college or enroll in apprenticeship programs to attain good paying jobs and improve their quality of life.”

