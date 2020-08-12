Latino leaders call for more help for farmworkers

File photo.

published on August 12, 2020

Written by Gabriel Dillard

More than 40 Central Valley Latino leaders have penned a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking for more investment to help farmworkers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter, signed by leaders and elected officials from Kern to San Joaquin counties, stresses the need to test farmworkers in the field and provide relief for those infected with Covid-19.

“Take the test into the fields, do not charge, speak the language of the workers, adjust to their schedule, provide the workers with personal protective equipment required so our food stays safe and you will see the skillful, hardworking men and women produce and bring the harvest in with more finesse and humility than you have ever seen,” according to the letter.

Some of the signatories include Kings County Supervisor Richard Valle, Madera County Supervisor Max Rodriguez, Actor/Comedian Paul Rodriguez, State Center Community College District Trustees Annalisa Perea, John Leal and Magdalena Gomez, and Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria.

Soria, a daughter of retired farmworkers, said in a statement: “I can no longer sit and hope that other government entities do their part in responding to the impacts affecting our local farmworker families. Essential farmworkers cannot afford any more delays in getting them the resources they need to ensure their safety. Day in and day out, our farmworkers continue to put their lives and their family’s life at risk as they maintain the national food supply chain operational. It is now time for us all to help them as they once supported our fight for more water. We are ALL in this together.”

Click here to view the letter.