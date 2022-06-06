06 Jun

Last call at 4 a.m. in Fresno bars? Familiar bill returns years after veto

published on June 6, 2022 - 11:37 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno bars could get the green light to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. under a familiar proposal from state Senator Scott Wiener (D- San Francisco).

Senate Bill 930 would allow seven pilot cities to move back to 4 a.m. last call for alcohol at bars, restaurants and nightclubs. Fresno is one of the pilot cities, along with San Francisco, Oakland, West Hollywood, Palm Springs, Coachella and Cathedral City.

In a Twitter thread about SB 930, Wiener said each city has requested to be included. A similar bill was vetoed by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2019. In a veto message, Brown said it would lead to “mischief” and “mayhem.”

“No, it won’t lead to mischief & mayhem. But it will lead to better, more diverse & more interesting nightlife in cities that decide to participate,” Wiener wrote in a Tweet Friday. “It will also help the nightlife sector, which has been battered by the pandemic.”

Wiener said each city would have autonomy over how to roll out SB 930 with guidance from California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

“The named cities that choose to participate will have control over where & when to implement,” Wiener wrote. “They can decide which areas, what nights of the week, only special events, etc. Any hours extension will go through the usual ABC process.

It isn’t the first time Fresno has flirted with extending operating hours for nightclubs and bars. Around 2013 Fresno allowed nightclubs in the downtown entertainment district along Fulton Street to remain open until 4 a.m. Alcohol sales were still required to end at 2 a.m.

 

