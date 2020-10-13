Kings County moves to red tier, Fresno unchanged

U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez

published on October 13, 2020 - 1:40 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Kings County has been moved to red tier, allowing for some non-essential indoor businesses to open with modifications.

Until Tuesday morning, the California Department of Public Health had designated the county as purple—or widespread in outbreak. According to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy website, Kings County currently has a positivity rate of 2.7% with an average of 7.5 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, and an adjusted average of 6.3.

Meanwhile, despite some fears that Fresno County would slide back into the purple tier, they’ve been able to stay in their current designation of red — or substantial. Dr. Rais Vohra, interim public health officer for Fresno County, stated on Friday that there was a risk of returning to the most restricted designations as cases increased. Currently, there are 6 cases per 100,000, with an adjusted rate of 6.5.

Under state guidelines, Fresno and Kings counties’ businesses can operate at a capacity of 25% or 100 people, depending on which one is lower.