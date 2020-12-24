Donald A. Promnitz">
24 Dec

Kepler scores high despite pandemic hurdles

published on December 24, 2020 - 12:19 PM
Written by

As schools try to readjust to in-person learning, a Fresno charter school is defying expectations with students who aren’t just caught up — but ahead of the curve.

At Kepler Neighborhood School in Downtown Fresno, seven out of eight grades scored with equal-to or higher-than averages in the Fall 2020 semester than they did in Winter 2019. According to Julie Rodriguez, executive director for Kepler, the K-8 school resumed in-person classes on Oct. 13 after receiving their waiver. In order to ensure a safe learning environment for students, more resources were devoted, including more janitors to clean the facilities.

However, Rodriguez added that families who were uncomfortable with returning immediately to a classroom setting were free to continue their studies via Zoom. This resulted in a hybrid style of learning in which half of Kepler’s children were meeting in-person while the other half remained remote. The school provided further help by giving them access to the IXL learning site.

“This meets students where they are and helps them progress,” Rodriguez said. “We also hired staff for intervention. They meet with students in small groups to help fill in gaps and deficits.”

The measures seem to have worked well. In a recent round of tests, their Kindergarten to 1st Grade students saw an average improvement of 20 points in math and 16 in reading, while improvements in at least one of these subjects were made across the board. The test used was the Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) issued by the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA).

“The staff is very proud of the progress of the students are making even during this unprecedented time,” said Rickie Dhillon, chief business officer at Kepler. “Because we are a small school, we are able to know our families and work directly with them to support students.
Kepler Neighborhood School currently has 400 students enrolled.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Would you support a five-day lockdown of retail stores and offices in Fresno?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!