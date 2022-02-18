18 Feb

Kaweah Health among Healthgrades’ Best 250 Hospitals

kaweah delta medical center

published on February 18, 2022 - 2:35 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Kaweah Health has been named among Healthgrades’ best 250 hospitals for the 4th consecutive year, making the hospital rank among the top 5% of US hospitals and an overall leader in clinical care.

Kaweah Health is joined by Adventist Health Bakersfield and Memorial Medical Center in Modesto as the only two other Central Valley hospitals to populate this list.

“We don’t do what we do for awards, but the recognition is a testament to the excellence and compassion of our employees, medical staff, and volunteers,” said Chief Executive Officer of Kaweah Health Gary Herbst.

From 2018 to 2020, patients treated in hospitals recognized on Healthgrades’ list had an average of 27.8% lower risk of fatality than if treated in hospitals not on the list, as measured across 17-rated conditions and procedures where mortality is the outcome.

If all hospitals as a group performed similarly to the hospitals listed, an additional 160,256 lives could have been saved in this timeframe, according to Healthgrades’ analysis data during these years.

For the 2022, Kaweah Health was recognized for numerous achievements including six consecutive years winning the Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award (2017-2022), Pulmonary Care Excellence Award for nine consecutive years (2014-2022), and a third consecutive year winning the Critical Care Excellence Award (2020-2022).

Kaweah also earned America’s 50 Best Cardiac Surgery award, America’s 100 Best Critical Care, America’s 100 Best Pulmonary Care and the Stroke Care Excellence Award — all given by Healthgrades.

For an in-depth look at Kaweah Health’s performance, visit healthgrades.com/quality/americas-best-hospitals. Healthgrades.com also can give more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by