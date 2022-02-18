Kaweah Health among Healthgrades’ Best 250 Hospitals

published on February 18, 2022 - 2:35 PM

Kaweah Health has been named among Healthgrades’ best 250 hospitals for the 4th consecutive year, making the hospital rank among the top 5% of US hospitals and an overall leader in clinical care.

Kaweah Health is joined by Adventist Health Bakersfield and Memorial Medical Center in Modesto as the only two other Central Valley hospitals to populate this list.

“We don’t do what we do for awards, but the recognition is a testament to the excellence and compassion of our employees, medical staff, and volunteers,” said Chief Executive Officer of Kaweah Health Gary Herbst.

From 2018 to 2020, patients treated in hospitals recognized on Healthgrades’ list had an average of 27.8% lower risk of fatality than if treated in hospitals not on the list, as measured across 17-rated conditions and procedures where mortality is the outcome.

If all hospitals as a group performed similarly to the hospitals listed, an additional 160,256 lives could have been saved in this timeframe, according to Healthgrades’ analysis data during these years.

For the 2022, Kaweah Health was recognized for numerous achievements including six consecutive years winning the Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award (2017-2022), Pulmonary Care Excellence Award for nine consecutive years (2014-2022), and a third consecutive year winning the Critical Care Excellence Award (2020-2022).

Kaweah also earned America’s 50 Best Cardiac Surgery award, America’s 100 Best Critical Care, America’s 100 Best Pulmonary Care and the Stroke Care Excellence Award — all given by Healthgrades.

For an in-depth look at Kaweah Health’s performance, visit healthgrades.com/quality/americas-best-hospitals. Healthgrades.com also can give more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality.

