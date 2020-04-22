Kaweah Delta launches COVID website

published on April 22, 2020 - 1:13 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia has launched a new dashboard on its website to provide Tulare County with COVID-19 information, along with an up-to-date number of positive patients employees, specimen collections and more.

“During these times of uncertainty, information can be very powerful,” said Gary Herbst, CEO of Kaweah Delta. “”We want this information to be available to community members to answer questions they might have and make better-informed decisions.”

Developed by Kaweah Delta’s Infection Prevention department, the site provides numbers on: Specimen collection; positive patients; positive employees (returned to work and hospitalized); ventilators and; statewide and Tulare County cases.

“In health care, we know that each of the numbers on this report represents an individual, a family member, a colleague, a neighbor, or a loved one,” Herbst said. “Each of us can honor our community by acknowledging that we all have a part to play to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

New updates will be reported Monday through Friday. Viewers can find this information at kaweahdelta.org/COVID19.