Kaiser Permanente Fresno gets praise for maternity ward

published on July 17, 2020

Kaiser Permanente’s Fresno hospital has a lot to celebrate this week as it received national recognition for the quality of care to its most vulnerable patients.

According to a news release, Kaiser Permanente Fresno received praise by “Newsweek” magazine in its “Best Maternity Hospitals 2020” report. Kaiser Permanente Fresno joined Antioch, Modesto, Redwood City, Roseville, San Jose, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa, South Sacramento, Vacaville, Vallejo and Walnut Creek as hospitals from this network to receive the distinction.

“This reflects our commitment to providing our members and patients with high-quality maternity care,” said Wade Nogy, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente Fresno. “We are proud of this recognition, which is a testament to the clinical expertise of our physicians and staff.”

Last year, Kaiser Permanente Fresno delivered 1,596 babies.