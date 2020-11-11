Kaiser opens new pre-fab medical office building

Officials cut the ribbon on a new medical office building at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center. Photo contributed

published on November 10, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Kaiser Permanente Fresno is expanding access to care with the opening of a new medical office building on the campus of the Fresno Medical Center.

According to a Tuesday press release from Kaiser, seven family medicine providers are giving care inside the new Spruce Medical Offices — a modular building that was constructed using factory-produced, pre-engineered building units that were delivered to Fresno Medical Center and assembled. The building includes five provider offices, 14 exam rooms, one behavioral health office, member support spaces and a waiting area.

“We are excited to add Spruce Medical Offices to our growing list of Kaiser Permanente Fresno area facilities, building upon our opening of Cedar Medical Offices earlier this year,” said Dr. Shahzad Jahromi, physician-in-chief. “There have been countless hours of planning, collaboration and hard work behind the scenes to make Spruce Medical Offices a reality.”

Kaiser Permanente opened Cedar Avenue Medical offices in February. The new office is located just two miles from the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center.