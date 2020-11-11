10 Nov

Kaiser opens new pre-fab medical office building

Officials cut the ribbon on a new medical office building at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center. Photo contributed

published on November 10, 2020 - 4:10 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Kaiser Permanente Fresno is expanding access to care with the opening of a new medical office building on the campus of the Fresno Medical Center.

According to a Tuesday press release from Kaiser, seven family medicine providers are giving care inside the new Spruce Medical Offices — a modular building that was constructed using factory-produced, pre-engineered building units that were delivered to Fresno Medical Center and assembled. The building includes five provider offices, 14 exam rooms, one behavioral health office, member support spaces and a waiting area.

“We are excited to add Spruce Medical Offices to our growing list of Kaiser Permanente Fresno area facilities, building upon our opening of Cedar Medical Offices earlier this year,” said Dr. Shahzad Jahromi, physician-in-chief. “There have been countless hours of planning, collaboration and hard work behind the scenes to make Spruce Medical Offices a reality.”

Kaiser Permanente opened Cedar Avenue Medical offices in February. The new office is located just two miles from the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

How do you plan on doing your holiday shopping this year?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!