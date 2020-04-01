Japanese chain opens in Visalia amid pandemic

Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen announced it is now open for business at 2545 S. Mooney Blvd. Contributed

published on April 1, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Even in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, food options are expanding in Visalia.

Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen announced it is now open for business at 2545 S. Mooney Blvd.

The fast casual restaurant serves dishes such as teriyaki chicken, orange chicken, grilled tilapia and sweet chili shrimp along with steamed rice or noodles and vegetables. For the time being it will only do take-out and drive-thru. Store hours are between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

“Our goal is to provide Visalia with fresh, flavorful homestyle cooking, all at an affordable price,” said Angella Green, director of marketing for Yoshinoya. “While this is a challenging time for all of us, we’re here to serve the local community.”

The Tokyo-based restaurant chain has 2,000 locations worldwide, according to the website, including two in Bakersfield. It first opened in Tokyo in 1899. This is the first location in the San Joaquin Valley.