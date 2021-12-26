How She Leads: Inspiring Women to Find Their Strength



Written by United Health Centers published on December 26, 2021

This profile of Beatrice Perez RN, Clinical Services Officer, United Health Centers, was published in the “How She Leads” supplement from September 2021.

As Clinical Services Officer, I lead clinical services at 24 health centers in the Central Valley. I began as a bilingual LVN in the ‘80s when there were few bilingual nurses. I fell in love with patient care and I quickly recognized that I had a sincere desire to play a larger role so I continued my education because as a RN, I would receive more responsibilities and could implement many of my ideas.

I was raised to be strong and vocal in my pursuits, aiming high and working hard. I have been blessed to work for an organization that embodies these ideals. I had a wonderful childhood but higher education was not encouraged. Instead, I was taught that the measure of a woman was determined by her persistence and ability to obtain the respect that she gave.

I have developed strong relationships at every level, which helps my teams focus on their strengths and improve upon their weaknesses. These leadership skills were recognized by management and the executive leaders who at the time were traditionally all men. I continuously achieved promotions with greater responsibilities and now report directly to our President and CEO Colleen Curtis — also a strong woman.

I believe I have inspired women around me to seek strength within themselves and to understand that their place in this world is largely determined by their work ethic and personal goals.