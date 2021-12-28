How She Leads: Inspiring Leadership While Developing the Economy, Lee Ann Eager

published on December 28, 2021 - 12:00 AM

This profile of Lee Ann Eager, President and CEO, Fresno County Economic Development Corporation, was published in the “How She Leads” supplement from September 2021.

As it celebrates its 40th birthday this year, the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation is riding a wave of site selector interest in the region with three powerful leaders in its management team.

Born and raised in Fresno, Lee Ann Eager serves as the president and CEO of the Fresno EDC. She earned her bachelor’s degree in criminology from Fresno State and a doctorate (JD) degree from UC Davis School of Law.

Perseverance has been a guiding principal in her career that has led to success.

“It takes strength, passion, compassion, the love of your work and, most importantly, honesty in order to truly lead,” Eager said.

To aspiring leaders, Eager advises them to get to know themselves and believe in themselves. “There are many times that you have to take chances and be brave in your decision making, even when you are alone in them,” Eager said. “If you are leading with the knowledge and belief that you are doing what is right for your staff, your organization and your community, then you are a true leader.”

Surrounding yourself with people that share ethical standards and beliefs is essential for success, Eager said. Women who fight through adversity, such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, inspire her.

“She had to continually prove herself through numerous setbacks. She prevailed,” Eager said.

To take care of her mental health, Eager loves to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, read, go to the theatre and watch sports.