How She Leads: Be Consistent, Confident and Compassionate



December 24, 2021

This profile of Kristin Milutinovich, Senior Vice President, Santé, was published in the “How She Leads” supplement from September 2021.

I began my career at Santé in 1999 and currently serve as the Senior Vice President of our Practice Management division. I was fortunate to have a professional mentor, Santé CEO Scott Wells, who saw something in me early on. He has helped me gain confidence as a female leader and taught me you don’t always have all the answers. You make the best decisions you can with the facts presented. I learned from his example that a true leader marches on and inspires, despite many challenges that come your way.

Investing time in your team members and making them feel individually valued and appreciated is critical to success as a leader. My enjoyment comes from helping staff reach their full potential by equipping them with tools and strategies for success. Even when the going gets tough, I strive to maintain a positive attitude and keep smiling. I believe in empowering my team and encouraging them to learn from their mistakes.

One of my greatest challenges as a female executive has been juggling the role of wife and mother while having a very busy schedule. Being a leader is not easy and you will have sleepless nights, but the role is very rewarding and worth it. I am thankful to my family and friends who have been a strong support system for me throughout my career.

My advice to aspiring leaders is: be consistent, confident and compassionate. Be persistent at what you want and don’t give up. When you are given opportunities, no matter how difficult, always take them.

You will know when you have achieved success as a leader once your team is in a position to do great things without you and carry on your legacy.