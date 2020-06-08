Hobby Lobby, Carter’s and Regal Cinemas: northwest Fresno shopping center nears end of second phase

Image via Facebook



Written by Edward Smith published on June 8, 2020 - 3:49 PM

The shopping center that began as fig orchards in 2006 has neared completion of its current stage of development.

The opening of Hobby Lobby, Carter’s and Regal Cinemas marks the end of the second phase for Marketplace at El Paseo near Herndon Avenue and Highway 99.

Along with anchor tenants come a whole host of other eateries and retailers. By fall, the additional 18 acres of shopping will be completed, according to Chris Shane, managing partner with Gryphon Capital, developer of the project.

Even through the coronavirus crisis, work continued, slowing projects only nominally, said Shane.

By late summer, Shane hopes to be able to make an announcement for the third part of the group’s vision for the shopping center.

Hobby Lobby — scheduled to open July 17

Carter’s — July 28

Regal Cinemas — late fall

Five Below — Opened May 22

Cold Stone Creamery — Opened May 22

Nothing Bundt Cakes — mid-July

